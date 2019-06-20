Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:51 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to a pursuit of a black and green vehicle at South Main Avenue at Sulphur Heights Hill in Clinton Township.

-11:14 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report someone shot into the house of 8540 State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township, possibly the previous evening.

-10:08 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a stolen 1993 Ford F250 at 840 Doorley Road in Clinton Township.

-9:25 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 4084 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report a juvenile neighbor drove through the yard.

WEDNESDAY

-7:38 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report a tree was down across the roadway.

-6:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report someone shot from a vehicle at a stop sign at Patterson Halpin Road at Stoker Road in Washington Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:58 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police responded to a report of a suspicious car at the Botkins Post Office on South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a theft at 5921 Pleiman Barhorst Road in McLean Township.

-5:26 p.m.: high water. Botkins Fire and Police and Van Buren Township Fire responded to high water by putting down sandbags in the village of Botkins.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:51 p.m.

Nicholas David Huelskamp, 18, 17117 DeWeese Road, Sidney, was traveling northbound on Pasco Montra Road when he encountered a deer in the roadway and swerved left to avoid the animal. His vehicle dropped off the right side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole.

• Chadd Wayne Hutchinson, 33, 2788 Miami River Road, Sidney, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation after a two vehicle crash on Monday at 5:46 p.m.

Hutchinson was traveling northbound on Water Street in the village of Port Jefferson when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign and entered the intersection and struck the westbound vehicle on Main Street that was driven by Michael Andrew McKnight, 50, 4977 State Route 29, Sidney.

Fire rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:06 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township.

-4:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Deputies responded to the 20700 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

