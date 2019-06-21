Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:14 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted the police department in the search of a suspect near Park Street at Wagner Avenue, in Clinton Township.

-3:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 3614 State Route 66, in Loramie Township, to respond to a report of a scam call.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 612 Jackson St., in Jackson Township.

Crashes

FRIDAY

-6:05 a.m.: property damage crash. Russia Fire Department, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 4000-block of Simon Road, in Loramie Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police Chief responded to the 400-block of South Main Street, in McLean Township.

-10:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17000-block of state Route 65, in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-8:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4000-block of Cardo Road, in Cynthian Township.

-5:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6000-block of state Route 66, in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

