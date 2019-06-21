Police log

FRIDAY

-2:44 a.m.: contempt. Mia Rouse, 38, of Lima, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-2:16 a.m.: warrant. Matthew Tucker, 37, 500 N. Vandemark Road, was arrested at Sunoco on Fair Road for a probation violation.

-2 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Charles Price, 58, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-12:45 a.m.: assault. Police investigated the report of an assault in the 300-block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:41 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated the report of trespassing at 230 Franklin Ave.

THURSDAY

-9:34 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated the report of damage to a vehicle at 315 East Ave.

-9:13 p.m.: warrant. Lauren Shie, 33, 900 Park St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Sidney Municipal Court.

-5:56 p.m.: identity theft. Police investigated the report of identity theft at 532 S. Main Ave.

-5:51 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated the report of damage to a residence at 1102 N. Main Ave.

-4:16 p.m.: theft. Robert Parker, 31, 2325 Collins Drive, was arrested for the theft of a bicycle.

-11:53 a.m.: contempt. McKenna Murray, 19, 626 S. Main Ave., was arrested for a Sidney Municipal Court warrant.

-8:17 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Police investigated evidence of drug use at 1620 Ash Place.

WEDNESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: identity theft. Police investigated a report of possible identity fraud at 101 S. Pomeroy Ave.

-5:48 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the report of a scam at 450 W. Russell Road.

TUESDAY

-8:41 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the report of a stolen bicycle at 433 E. Court St.

June 3

-11:35 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the report of a theft at 311 Franklin Ave.

Crashes

Christy Campbell, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 20, at 1:48 p.m.

Campbell, as well as another vehicle, driven by Denise Elliot, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street, approaching Sixth Avenue. Campbell failed to see Elliot’s vehicle slow down in traffic, causing her to strike Elliot’s vehicle in the back, causing minor damage.

• Police are investigating a hit-skip crash that occurred at 9:58 a.m., on Thursday, June 20, at 2241 Fair Road. A truck, owned by Tpine Leasing, was parked in the lot when an unknown vehicle struck the passenger side of the truck and left the area.

• Evan Fogt, 16, was cited with a right-of-way violation following a two-vehicle crash at 6:34 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

Fogt was southbound at Foster Avenue and state Route 29, at the stop sign. Fogt failed to yield to a vehicle, driven by Roseann Walters, who was traveling westbound on state Route 29, causing him to strike Walters.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:44 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three medical calls.

-10:18 a.m.: gas leak. Crews investigated a possible gas leak.

THURSDAY

-5 to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

-9:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one fire alarm.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

