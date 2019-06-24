Police log

SUNDAY

-12:41 a.m.: criminal damaging. Officers investigated the report of criminal damaging at 444 Elm St.

SATURDAY

-7:59 p.m.: contempt. Jayvon Brownlow, 24, 2020 Broadway Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-8:40 p.m.: menacing by stalking. Officers investigated a harassment complaint at 602 ½ S. Ohio Ave.

-5:59 p.m.: possession of drugs. Larry E. Victor, 47, 817 Second Ave., was arrested for an active warrant and for possession of meth and criminal tools. Joseph L. Whittemore, 45, 817 Second Ave., was arrested for possession of meth and criminal tools.

-6:30 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a theft from a garage at 906 Park St.

-3:53 p.m.: assault. Officers investigated the report of an assault at 625 S. Miami Ave.

-3:21 p.m.: warrant. Robbie Carr, 43, at large, was arrested for an active warrant out of Miami County.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated a report of the theft of a welder from a garage at 820 Taft St.

-1 a.m.: resisting arrest. Gary Drew, 31, 1515 Kenwood Drive, was arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and unlawful restraint.

-12:20 a.m.: assault. Officers investigated the report of an assault in the 700-block of Park Street.

FRIDAY

-5:36 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a stolen cell phone at 628 E. Court St.

-3 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a theft past-occurred at 480 Riverside Drive.

-2 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a stolen dog at 734 S. Main Ave. The dog has been retrieved.

-2:09 p.m.: failure to pay taxes. Jason Moton, 53, 507 N. Main St., was served a summons for failing to pay taxes.

-12:11 p.m.: failure to pay taxes. Milford Browning, 35, 981 N. Wagner Ave., was served a summons for failing to pay taxes.

-9:45 a.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a theft at 118 N. Highland Ave.

THURSDAY

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Shawn Conelly, 42, 121 W. Poplar St., was arrested for theft as well as an outstanding warrant.

-3:25 p.m.: forgery. Officers investigated the report of a stolen cashed check at 1222 Wapakoneta Ave.

-12:12 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of stolen items at 320 Franklin Ave.

Crashes

Anthony Holthaus, 38, 108 E. Lyndhurst St., was cited with a starting and backing charge following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, June 23, at 12:08 p.m.

Holthaus was traveling eastbound on New Street, in the right lane, when he turned into a driveway on the south side of 441 New St.

A second vehicle, driven by Erin Smith, 26, 221 New St., was traveling behind Holthaus in the same direction. Holthaus began to back out of the driveway, striking Smith’s vehicle on the right rear side.

• Police are investigating the report of a hit-skip crash that occurred sometime overnight on June 21.

A vehicle owned by Ricardo Taborn, 826 St. Marys Ave., was parked in the lot of his apartment when it was struck at an unspecified time during the night of June 21 into June 22. The vehicle then left the scene.

• Police are investigating the report of a hit-skip crash at 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

A vehicle, owned by Crystal Alexander, of Troy, was parked in the Walmart parking lot when it was struck by an unknown vehicle on the left rear corner. The vehicle then left the scene.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:18 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to a medical call.

SUNDAY

-2:11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight medical calls.

-5:08 p.m.: river rescue. Crews responded to a river rescue call.

-11:44 a.m.: public service. Crews responded to a public service call.

-9:38 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

SATURDAY

-12:08 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine medical calls.

FRIDAY

-1:50 to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

-6:17 p.m.: open burn. Crews responded to an open burn.

-4:34 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

