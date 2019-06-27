Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:44 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint within the 14000-block of Miami-Shelby Road, in Orange Township.

-7:04 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to Metz Road at Southland Road, in Jackson Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-1:22 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Franklin Avenue at West South Street, in Clinton Township, to assist SPD.

WEDNESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to Wilson Health to investigate a report of trespassing.

-5:27 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 725 Doorley Road, in Clinton Township, to investigate a report of harassment.

Crashes

THURSDAY

-2:43 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire Chief, Botkins Fire Department, and Botkins Police Chief responded near mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 northbound, in Dinsmore Township.

-2:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to state Route 364 and Minster-Fort Recovery Road, in Auglaize County.

-2:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 3000-block of River Road, in Orange Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. Port Jefferson Police responded to 322 W. Main St., in Salem Township, to investigate a complaint.

-5:43 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police responded to the Shell Station, at 608 E. Main St., to investigate a report of vandalism.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:44 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 7000-block of Stoker Road, in Washington Township.

-12:20 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department responded to the 16000-block of state Route 29, in Van Buren Township.

-11:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police Chief responded to the 100-block of Oak Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-9:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police Chief responded to the 600-block of West State Street, in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Lane Street, in McLean Township.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12000-block of Meranda Road, in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

