Police log

THURSDAY

-9:18 p.m.: warrant. Adam Vestal, 35, at large, was arrested for an active warrant out of Miami County.

-7:31 p.m.: identity theft. Officers investigated a report of identity theft at 636 S. Miami Ave.

-2:34 p.m.: identity theft. Officers investigated a report of identity theft at 1135 Westwood Drive.

-1 a.m.: arson. Officers investigated a report of possible arson at 804 Foraker Ave.

June 23

-11 p.m.: criminal mischief. Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief at 941 E. Hoewisher Road.

June 16

-9:23 a.m.: identity theft. Officers investigated a report of identity theft at 703 Stratford Drive.

Crashes

Sherri Wildermuth, 60, 505 E. Hoewisher Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash at 7:08 p.m. on June 27.

Wildermuth rear-ended a vehicle, driven by David Chiasson, 59, 730 Plum Ridge Trail, which was coming to a stop to turn into a private drive in the 2000-block of Broadway Avenue.

• Stacy Hartzog, 42, of Barnwell, South Carolina, was cited with turning at intersections following a two-vehicle crash at 10:21 a.m. on June 27.

Hartzog was in the center lane, which goes straight northbound, on South Vandemark Road when she attempted to make a right turn, eastbound, causing her to side-swipe another vehicle, driven by Homer Bowman, 56, of Pell City, Alabama.

• Michael Fogt, 40, 426 S. Main Ave., was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash at 7:58 a.m. on June 27.

Fogt was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road, in the 700-block, when he side-swiped a park vehicle, owned by Justin Neville, 723 Campbell Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:39 a.m. to 1:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

-1:16 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

-1:03 a.m.: open burn. Crews responded to an open burn complaint.

THURSDAY

-7:01 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight medical calls.

-10:17 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a garage fire.

-3:39 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to a call to assist the Sheriff’s Office.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

