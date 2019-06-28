Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:28 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies investigated a report of trespassing in the 9000-block of Fessler-Buxton Road, in Washington Township.

-1:21 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious car in the 1000-block of Miami River Road, in Orange Township.

THURSDAY

-8:44 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 1025 Riverside Drive, in Clinton Township, to investigate a report of trespassing.

-7:14 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to 20100 Meranda Road, in Salem Township, to investigate a report of a shooting.

-6:43 p.m.: larceny. Deputies investigated a report of larceny at Lake Loramie State Park, in McLean Township.

-6:25 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the 13000-block of Fulton Road, in Orange Township, to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Crashes

FRIDAY

-12:47 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, along with Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Fire Department, responded to the 11000-block of state Route 29, in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:29 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Police, and Fire Department, responded to South Main Street at East Park Street.

Village log

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:17 p.m.: medical. Deputies, along with Fort Loramie Rescue, responded to the 9000-block of Mason Road, in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:28 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Houston Rescue responded to the 5000-block of Stoker Road, in Cynthian Township.

-5:52 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 4000-block of state Route 48, in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-11:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12000-block of Meranda Road, in Franklin Township.

-8:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000-block of state Route 65, in Jackson Township.

-5:56 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire and Deputies responded to the 21000-block of state Route 47, in Salem Township.

-5:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5000-block of Tawawa-Maplewood Road, in Perry Township.

-4:40 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to McCartyville Road at Wells Road, in Van Buren Township.

-4:30 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6000-block of Main Street, in Perry Township.

-3:30 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to an unspecified address in Auglaize County.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

