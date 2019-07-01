Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:53 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to Miller Road at Redmond Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was down.

-2:42 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-1:47 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious green jeep with yelling inside.

SUNDAY

-10:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 7700 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township on the report of a crash.

-7:21 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle would not stop following the caller in the 3000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:18 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the report of loud music at 5927 State Route 29 in Perry Township.

-1:56 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Deputies are investigating an unruly juvenile complaint in which a 17-year-old female allegedly pulled a knife on someone the previous night.

-10:07 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 9235 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a neighbor shot fireworks onto the caller’s property and damaged the driveway the previous night.

-9:36 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 107 E. Wall St. in Salem Township on the report a car was broken-into the previous night.

-1:34 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 9235 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a neighbor continued to knock on the caller’s door.

-12:58 a.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Kaiser Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report a person was found on a riding lawnmower in the area.

-12:01 a.m.: juvenile complaint. Deputies investigated a report of an underage party in the 1000 block of Wiles Road in Green Township.

SATURDAY

-11:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Barhorst Road at Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-10:32 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to 3211 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report a suspicious white vehicle was sitting out front of the house next door.

-10:16 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 11186 E. Lockington Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing on the property.

-10:12 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 19500 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report someone was shooting fireworks.

-9:58 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 10600 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report someone was shooting fireworks.

-9:53 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report someone was shooting fireworks.

-9:38 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report someone was shooting fireworks.

-9:16 to 10:57 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched three times to the 9100 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone was shooting fireworks.

-8:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 102 Birch St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

-8:09 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 200 Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of harassment.

-1:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Lindsey Road at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-8:29 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report trash had been dumped on the side of the road.

-6:26 a.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report a white and tan four-wheeler was driving on the road.

-2:02 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies took a report at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road about threats being made.

-1:02 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint a screen door was stolen at 5880 State Route 49 in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-10:10 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to 502 E. Main St. on a report a neighbor shot off fireworks and they landed on the caller’s roof.

-9:38 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police in the 2200 block of Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-9:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 2930 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report someone was “trashing the house.”

-6:42 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to 5455 Roeth Road in Loramie Township on the report a suspicious black Denali was sitting in the driveway.

Village log

SUNDAY

-8:36 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies were dispatched to 11919 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11800 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-9:53 p.m.: fight. Van Buren Township Fire, Minster Life Squad and Deputies responded to the 4700 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-9:30 P.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 100 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township.

-7:12 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-4:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and Deputies responded to Lake Loramie State Park Campground on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-11:05 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to state Route 29 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.

-8:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-1:50 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11000 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-11:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township

-5:46 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6800 block of Main Street in Perry Township.

-4:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 7200 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

