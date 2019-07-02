Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:32 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the Marathon Gas station on East North Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police with an alarm going off at the business.

MONDAY

-8:14 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 3300 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a SSI scam.

-8:02 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to 5300 Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report of trash dumping.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to 11170 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:01 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics and Fire responded to the 5700 block of Knoop Johnson Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-5:57 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Main Street in Perry Township.

-7:53 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnson Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

