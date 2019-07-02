Police log

TUESDAY

-2:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a criminal damaging report of a broken window at Marathon Gas station on East North Street.

MONDAY

-9:49 p.m.: domestic violence. Cynthia Ann Furbush, 50, at large, was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:51 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to black 2015 Kia Sorento was reported to the police. The damage is set at $2,000.

-5:53 p.m.: probation violation. Abigail Kies, 31 of Piqua, was arrested on active warrant.

-4:18 p.m.: warrant. Devin Napier, 26, 820 1/2 E. Court St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:34 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police are investigating a report someone entered a cossession stand at Tawawa Park on Tawawa Drive and stole two boxes of Airheads candy, valued at $20.

-3:37 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a criminal mischief and a curfew for minors report in which juveniles allegedly knocked over trash cans in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Ashley A. Ferguson, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:38 p.m.

Ferguson was traveling eastbound on Court Street when she failed to stop in time and struck rear of the stopped vehicle at the red light at Miami Avenue in front of her.

The other vehicle was driven by Carl Birt, 60, of DeGraff.

• Sharon L. Abney, 71, 1329 Tully Drive, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:49 a.m.

Abney was backing northeast out of a parking spot in front of 129 S. Ohio Ave. when she struck a southbound vehicle on South Ohio Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Gary M. Narolewski, 44, of North Royalton.

• Emily Elise Russell, 21, 525 Chestnut Ave., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:09 a.m.

Russell was backing northwest from a parking spot in front of 227 E. Court St. when she struck an eastbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by Jeffrey W. Wick, 31, of Quincy.

• Molly M. Stockstill, 31, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:36 p.m.

Stockstill was traveling westbound on West Russell Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by James Snow, 46, 10978 Comanche Drive. The collision then caused Snow’s vehicle to strike the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by James Lehkuhl, 37, 233 New St.

• Tom Pierce, 86, 15522 Deam Road, was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 26, at 11:07 a.m.

Pierce was traveling northbound on South Vandemark Road when he ran the red light at Campbell Road and was struck by the westbound vehicle on Campbell Road in the intersection that was driven by Jayden Lochard, 17, of Sidney. The collision caused Pierce’s vehicle to spin 180 degrees across the intersection and struck the southbound vehicle on South Vandemark Road that was approaching Campbell Road and was driven by Ami J. Lenhart, 52, 875 Foraker Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:42 to 5:11 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-6:55 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-10:34 a.m. to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.