Police log

TUESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Next bicycle, valued at $30, and a Mongoose bicycle, valued at $20, were reported stolen at 631 Michigan St. The Next bicycle was later recovered.

-8:32 a.m.: counterfeiting. Fake money was reported received at the Dawg Pound Lounge on North Vandemark Road.

MONDAY

-11:01 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front windshield on a green 1996 Chrysler was reported damaged at 101 N. Pomeroy Ave. The damage is set at $300.

-9:51 p.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $20 bill was reported received at Speedway on St. Marys Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:12 a.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby with Sidney Police.

-8:01 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-3:24 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.

-11:28 a.m. to 8:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

