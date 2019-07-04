Police log
TUESDAY
-7:44 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Next bicycle, valued at $30, and a Mongoose bicycle, valued at $20, were reported stolen at 631 Michigan St. The Next bicycle was later recovered.
-8:32 a.m.: counterfeiting. Fake money was reported received at the Dawg Pound Lounge on North Vandemark Road.
MONDAY
-11:01 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front windshield on a green 1996 Chrysler was reported damaged at 101 N. Pomeroy Ave. The damage is set at $300.
-9:51 p.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $20 bill was reported received at Speedway on St. Marys Avenue.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-8:12 a.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby with Sidney Police.
-8:01 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
TUESDAY
-9:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.
-3:24 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.
-11:28 a.m. to 8:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.