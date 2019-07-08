Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

-2:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10819 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report of a theft.

-12:35 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-12:33 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 1236 Aiken Road in Washington Township on the report someone was trespassing on the property.

SUNDAY

-10:19 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on a report a neighbor was setting off fireworks.

-7:37 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 1717 S. Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report a car was vandalized.

-12:02 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 207 Onyx Drive on the report a mailbox and its post were destroyed the previous night.

-6:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Save a Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of fuel.

-12:51 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 10963 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report of a burglary in progress.

SATURDAY

-9:47 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Meranda Road in Salem Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-6:54 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Stangel Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious car sitting on the bridge.

-12:26 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to Hughes Road at Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township on the report a suspicious light tan truck was firing fireworks at houses.

FRIDAY

-10:40 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at Loy Road at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-10:17 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to 431 W. Main St. in Salem Township on a report a neighbor’s fireworks were dropping things on the caller’s car.

-8:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3408 Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of harassment.

THURSDAY

-3:10 a.m.: domestic violence. John Franklin Davis, 33, 6529 State Route 66, Fort Loramie, was arrested for domestic violence after deputies investigated a report of a fight in a front yard.

WEDNESDAY

-4:39 p.m.: warrant. Mark Alan Bauer, 49, of Bradford, was served a summons to appear in court after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash. Bauer had been a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Initially Bauer was taken into custody, but while en route to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the responding deputy was advised by dispatch that Champaign County advised they wanted to change the warrant to a summons. When Bauer arrived at the Sheriff’s Office, he was given a copy of the summons and released from custody.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:05 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County assist another unit.

SUNDAY

-3:42 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police responded to Fertilizer Dealers Supply Inc. on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

SATURDAY

-10:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint in the 12000 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township on the report the sound of a gun shot was heard in the area.

Crashes

Kalei Ann Welch, 16, of Anna, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:50 p.m.

Welch was traveling southbound on Hardin Wapak Road when she went off the roadway to the right, over corrected and crossed the center line, then went off the roadway to the left. She over corrected again and the vehicle rolled over.

Welch told deputies she had swerved to miss an animal on the road.

Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the scene to evaluate Welch.

• Audrey Maria Voisard, 20, of Versailles, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:39 p.m.

Voisard was headed southbound on Darke-Shelby Road at the stop sign at the intersection of Cardo Road. Voisard then entered the intersection, but failed to yield and was struck by the eastbound vehicle on Cardo Road that was driven by Shawna Danielle Pellman, 36, 124 Elm St., Osgood.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Medics and Deputies responded to Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

-8:53 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-5:25 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire, Rescue and Police and Minster, New Bremen and Osgood Fire Departments responded to 66 Eastview Drive in McLean Township on the report of a structure fire.

-8:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-3:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:50 p.m.: open burn. Anna Police responded to 302 N. Linden St. on the report of a controlled burn complaint.

-12:05 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a small fire in a ditch.

-10:38 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 4700 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

12:07 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7200 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-8:33 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department, Minster Life Squad and Deputies responded to the 7400 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.