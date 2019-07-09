Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to 1992 Kelch Road in Loramie Township on the report a blonde male was inside the caller’s family member’s home.

-8:37 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:01 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2600 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-9:55 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 3409 Michigan St. in Turtle Creek Township on the report of smoke detectors were alarming.

-7:01 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Lane Street in McLean Township.

-6:02 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to Darke County on the report of structure fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

