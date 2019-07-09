Police log

MONDAY

-9:56 p.m.: theft. A wallet, valued at $180, and a car title, were reported stolen in the Sidney area.

-8:31 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Izaac Millhouse, 25, 820 Taft St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:06 p.m.: theft. A wallet, valued at $20, an Ohio driver’s license, two debit cards and a charger, valued at $10, were reported stolen at 317 Shelby St.

-3:24 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 1319 Garfield Ave.

-12:39 p.m.: criminal trespass. Brian Charles Barrett, 46, 119 Enterprise Ave., was arrested for criminal trespass.

-11:19 a.m.: warrant Stacy White, 46, 116 Pomeroy Ave., was served a summons to appear in court.

-6:24 a.m.: criminal trespass. Milford Merle Browning, 35, and Autumn Marie Liles, 19, both at large, were arrested for criminal trespass after being located in a vacant, condemned house at 531 S. Miami Ave.

SUNDAY

-6:10 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a gold chain necklace, valued at $198, at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:10 to 2:19 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-2:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a smoke investigation.

-12:26 to 2:39 p.m.: crash. Crew responded to two automobile crashes.

-10:41 a.m. to 9:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

