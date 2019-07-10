Police log

TUESDAY

-4:36 p.m.: theft. A Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker, valued at $120, a safety flashlight, valued at $60, a phone charging cord and an auxiliary cord, valued at a total of $17, was reported stolen from a silver 2012 Honda Accord while parked in the 400 block of Canal Street. A police investigation is ongoing.

-1:58 p.m.: possession of drugs — heroin. Police are investigating a drug offence in which a bag of heroin and other drugs were seized from a black 2008 Chevrolet at Broadway Avenue at Kossuth Street.

-1:22 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 1515 Cedarbrook Place.

-1:11 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. James Green, 56, 801 Chestnut Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:54 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 848 Spruce Ave.

Crashes

Timothy W. Wiford, 30, 842 Fielding Road, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:02 p.m.

Wiford was traveling northbound on Sophia Avenue when he struck the left rear of the unoccupied, parked vehicle on Sophia Avenue that is owned by Michael S. Jones, 826 Fielding Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:13 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-7:55 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-12:27 a.m. to 12:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

TUESDAY

-11:34 a.m. to 8:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

