Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:40 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a report of domestic violence.

-7:21 p.m.: criminal damaging. A garage door window at 849 S. Miami Ave. was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $100.

-6:55 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating a report of telephone harassment.

-4:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Automobiles were reported damaged at 600 S. Kuther Road.

–2:57 p.m.: identity theft. A possible identity theft was reported at 740 N. Miami Ave., in which computer hardware and software was allegedly used with out permission and were damaged.

-1:39 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Cheikhou Sao, 26, 1256 Turner Drive, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Thomas Bender, 71, 325 E. Parkwood St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:07 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Amber R. Lewis, 30, 1001 Fourth Ave., Apt. 21, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. A woman’s brown wallet, valued at $20, containing a PNC credit/debit card, a Social Security card, and rewards and gift cards, valued at a total of $5, was reported stolen from a maroon 2009 Ford while parked 319 E. Court St. A police investigation is ongoing.

-5:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. An electrical box was reported damaged at the home of 285 Harvard Ave.

TUESDAY

-10:54 a.m.: theft. The theft of the 13 doses of the medication Suboxine and a Droid cell phone were reported at stolen at 505 1/2 N. Main Ave.

July 3

-5:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door was reported damaged at 219 1/2 E. Court St.

Crashes

Betty Cantrell, 76, of Quincy, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:40 a.m.

Cantrell was traveling southwest in the 400 block of Riverside Drive when she struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 401 Riverside Drive that is owned by Alfred Lambert, 401 Riverside Drive.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:11 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:07 to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls; one was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

