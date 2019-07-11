Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:44 a.m.: underage consumption. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian township for a report of underage consumption.

WEDNESDAY

-9:25 p.m.: burglary. Deputies are investigating a possible burglary at a residence in the15000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:22 p.m.: larceny. Botkins police is investigating a report of larceny.

Fire/rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:59 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Houston Rescue, Houston Fire, Sidney Medics and deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

-3:24 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center, Fire, Maplewood Fire, Port Jefferson Fire and Quincy Fire were dispatched t 20601 State Route 706in Perry Township for a field fire.