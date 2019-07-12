Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2599 State Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report of check fraud.

-9:04 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-5:56 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a drunk male at a camp site at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-2:01 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-5:56 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a fight at a camp site at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-1:19 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-12:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a truck hit a gate at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-12:33 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the backstage gate at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-11:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-10:26 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-8:12 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a fight at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-7:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at North Miami Avenue at North Street in Clinton Township.

-7:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a drunk female at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-4:25 p.m.:threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 10995 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report harassment.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:43 a.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to 12028 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:10 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

-10:02 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 7400 block of Wright Moyer Road in Washington Township.

-7:39 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics and Deputies responded to the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

