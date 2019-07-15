Police log

MONDAY

-4:23 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of a theft of a black 1994 Dodge pickup truck, valued at $1,000, at 728 S Miami Ave.

SUNDAY

-10:58 p.m.: criminal trespass. Brandon Miller, 28, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-10:52 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a report of burglary and a past theft of a house key at 1527 E. Court St.

-5:41 p.m.: endangering children. Tyler S. Hoaglin, 25, 324 Doering St., was arrested for for endangering children.

SATURDAY

-1:56 p.m.: criminal damaging. The trunk of a white 2014 Chrysler was reported scratched while the vehicle was parked at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-11:49 a.m.: theft. A man’s Schwinn World Sport 10-speed bike, valued at $30, was reported stolen at 524 Michigan St. The bike was later recovered.

-10:34 a.m.: criminal trespass. Eliza M. Napier, 44, 1350 Sixth Ave., was arrested for criminal trespassing.

-1:03 a.m.: criminal damaging. A lock on a door at 103 S. Wilkinson Ave. was reported damaged.

FRIDAY

-8:18 p.m.: theft. Jefferey Wita, 29, 217 E. Main St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of miscellaneous items, valued at $346.99. The items were recovered.

-7:42 p.m.: warrant. Watahsa Dewberry, 33, 1215 Evergreen Drive, was served a summons to appear in court.

-7:21 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window screen at 2473 Apache Drive was reported damaged in the past. The cost of the damage is valued at $40.

-4:15 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 350 W. Russell Road.

-3:39 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Hershey bar was reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-11:31 p.m.: warrant. Justin Chamberlin, 25, of Sidney, was issued a summons to appear in court.

-10:51 p.m.: criminal damaging. A fender on a tan 2004 Ford was reported damaged on South Highland Avenue at Taft Street.

-1:22 p.m.: theft. An iPhone SX-MAX, valued at $1,109, was reported stolen at 734 S. Main Ave.

-11:32 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 793 Chestnut Ave.

-8:09 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 509 N. West Ave.

-12:35 a.m.: warrant. Cheyenne Reeve, 28, 725 N. Miami Ave., Apt. B, was served a summons to appear in court.

WEDNESDAY

-12:59 p.m.: counterfeiting. Someone was reported to have attempted to open an account at 347 W. Russell Road with two counterfeit checks.

July 8

-1:40 p.m.: theft. A wooden skateboard, valued at $25, was reported stolen at 438 N. Main Ave.

July 5

-4:43 p.m.: drug abuse. Jesse Gold, 37, 515 Montrose Ave., was arrested for drug abuse.

Crashes

Cody M. Orput, 27, 113 E. South St., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:38 p.m.

Orput was backing from a parking spot on the south side of East South Street when he struck the parked vehicle on north side of the street that is owned by Kimberly G. Fredrick, 113 E. South St.

• Kathleen E. Schemmel, 71, 808 S. Miami Ave., was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:28 a.m.

Schemmel was traveling southbound in the right lane on South Miami Avenue when she made a left turn to go into the alley next to 732 S. Miami Ave. and failed to see and struck a westbound vehicle in the alley that was attempting to make a right turn onto South Miami Avenue, causing damage. Schemmel told police she could not see the other vehicle because the sun was in her eyes.

The other vehicle was driven by Brianna D. Funk, 23, 810 Fourth Ave.

• Kyle Peters, 16, of Conover, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:24 p.m.

Peters was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 near Foster Avenue when he moved into the westbound lane of travel and collided with the westbound vehicle on state Route 29 that was driven by Amy Rae Black, 35, 1188 Superior Court. Black swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the crash, but the vehicles still collided. Peters told police after a long day he must had gotten tired and went into the other lane.

• Haleigh M Fahnestock, 18, 118 1/2 N. Ohio Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:11 p.m.

Fahnestock was traveling southbound on North Miami Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto state Route 47 when her front driver’s side struck the rear driver’s side of a northbound vehicle, driven by Malena A. Miller, 24, 843 S. Miami Ave., on North Miami Avenue.

• Joseph M. D’Amico Jackson, 24, 24200 Wells Drive, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, July 8 at 12:28 p.m.

D’Amico Jackson was traveling eastbound on Pike Street went he went left of center and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 206 Pike St.

The parked vehicle is owned by Derek Welch, 206 Pike St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:32 to 11:40 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-11:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call; nothing was found.

-6:12 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a motorcycle crash.

-11:50 a.m.: electrical arching. Crews responded to the report computer equipment was arching.

-1:24 a.m. to 11:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:06 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-7:43 a.m.: trash fire. Firefighters responded to a trash fire.

-7:27 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-5:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-9:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm at the First Church of Nazarene on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:52 to 6:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

