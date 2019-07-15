Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:05 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 11323 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-12:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6101 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-10:42 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9342 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report the caller was scammed over the weekend.

SUNDAY

-7:08 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 17451 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report someone ripped up the caller’s mail.

-4:02 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 17677 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report someone ripped up the caller’s mail.

-2:38 p.m.: found property. Deputies responded to the report that a purse was found at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

-10:09 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 432 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of vandalism to the mailbox.

-9:10 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 207 Onyx Drive on the report of vandalism to a vehicle.

-8:28 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report that a camper was vandalized at the Country Concert.

-3:13 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report someone threatened to destroy a car at the Country Concert.

–3:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Country Concert.

-3:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats and harassment at the Country Concert.

–2:16 a.m.: theft. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a theft of a backpack at the Country Concert.

–1:04 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a fight at the Country Concert.

-12:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash into a parking booth at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash involving a bus and a pickup truck in the 2000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-11:14 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault at the Country Concert.

-10:47 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to 3500 State Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report of fireworks.

-1:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint people were shooting in the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

–11:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Country Concert.

–1:34 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a fight at the gate at the Country Concert.

–1:33 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Country Concert.

-1:17 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault at the Country Concert.

-12:54 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at Dawson Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-9:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

–9:52 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to the report of an intoxicated male at the Country Concert.

-9:01 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a powered, low flying parachute at the Country Concert.

–7:25 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to the report of an intoxicated female at the Country Concert.

-6:46 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 5500 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township on the report someone was smoking drugs.

-4:21 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 326 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report someone shot a firework at the caller’s truck.

-3:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6655 Short Road in Cynthian Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:23 p.m.: trespassing. Botkins Police and Jackson Center Police responded to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report tenants would not leave.

SUNDAY

-12:40 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police were dispatched to 302 Diamond Drive on the report of vandalism.

SATURDAY

-2:08 a.m.: prowlers. Botkins Police and Deputies responded to the report prowlers kept ringing the doorbell at 304 E. Walnut St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

–1:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-9:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Hickory Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 134500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-9:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

-4:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9500 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-3:37 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Deputies responded to the report a Port-a-John was on fire at the Country Concert.

SATURDAY

-11:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-10:51 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a front gate of at the Country Concert on the report a female was unresponsive.

-8:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-2:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-12:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Elder Street in Jackson Township.

-3:49 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire, Jackson Center Police and Deputies responded to the report of carbon monoxide at the Country Concert.

–12:07 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Mason Road in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-9:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Elm Street in Cynthian Township.

–12:07 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.