Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-2:05 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 11323 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.
-12:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6101 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.
-10:42 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9342 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report the caller was scammed over the weekend.
SUNDAY
-7:08 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 17451 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report someone ripped up the caller’s mail.
-4:02 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 17677 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report someone ripped up the caller’s mail.
-2:38 p.m.: found property. Deputies responded to the report that a purse was found at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.
-10:09 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 432 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of vandalism to the mailbox.
-9:10 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 207 Onyx Drive on the report of vandalism to a vehicle.
-8:28 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report that a camper was vandalized at the Country Concert.
-3:13 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report someone threatened to destroy a car at the Country Concert.
–3:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Country Concert.
-3:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats and harassment at the Country Concert.
–2:16 a.m.: theft. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a theft of a backpack at the Country Concert.
–1:04 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a fight at the Country Concert.
-12:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash into a parking booth at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.
SATURDAY
-11:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash involving a bus and a pickup truck in the 2000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.
-11:14 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault at the Country Concert.
-10:47 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to 3500 State Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report of fireworks.
-1:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint people were shooting in the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.
–11:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Country Concert.
–1:34 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a fight at the gate at the Country Concert.
–1:33 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Country Concert.
-1:17 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault at the Country Concert.
-12:54 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at Dawson Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.
FRIDAY
-9:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
–9:52 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to the report of an intoxicated male at the Country Concert.
-9:01 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a powered, low flying parachute at the Country Concert.
–7:25 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to the report of an intoxicated female at the Country Concert.
-6:46 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 5500 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township on the report someone was smoking drugs.
-4:21 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 326 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report someone shot a firework at the caller’s truck.
-3:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6655 Short Road in Cynthian Township.
Village log
MONDAY
-2:23 p.m.: trespassing. Botkins Police and Jackson Center Police responded to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report tenants would not leave.
SUNDAY
-12:40 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police were dispatched to 302 Diamond Drive on the report of vandalism.
SATURDAY
-2:08 a.m.: prowlers. Botkins Police and Deputies responded to the report prowlers kept ringing the doorbell at 304 E. Walnut St.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
–1:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.
-11:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.
SUNDAY
-9:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Hickory Street in Dinsmore Township.
-5:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 134500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.
-9:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.
-4:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9500 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.
-3:37 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Deputies responded to the report a Port-a-John was on fire at the Country Concert.
SATURDAY
-11:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-10:51 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a front gate of at the Country Concert on the report a female was unresponsive.
-8:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.
-2:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.
-12:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Elder Street in Jackson Township.
-3:49 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire, Jackson Center Police and Deputies responded to the report of carbon monoxide at the Country Concert.
–12:07 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Mason Road in Cynthian Township.
FRIDAY
-9:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Elm Street in Cynthian Township.
–12:07 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.