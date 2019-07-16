Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:07 a.m.: K9 search. Deputies conducted a K9 building or article search in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-3:08 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 2470 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-1:04 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to the report of a fight in the 12000 block of Lotus Road in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-10:31 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious pickup truck which drove by multiple times in the 6100 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:30 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-4:39 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 10650 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report someone had been in the caller’s trailer and then left their cellphone behind.

-4:59 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 6311 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report someone hit the caller’s mailbox with their car and then left the scene.

-3:47 p.m.: drugs. Deputies are investigating a report of drugs.

SUNDAY

-9:10 a.m.: criminal damaging. Deputies were dispatched to 207 Onyx Drive, Anna, on the report someone spread peanut butter on the house, fence and on a gray 2004 Ford F-150 truck during the previous evening.

-3:37 a.m.: arson. Deputies and Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the report a Porta Kleen porta-potty located at the campground at the Country Concert was on fire and fully engulfed with flames. According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, there were several cardboard boxes, paper plates and a bottle of lighter fluid inside of the porta-potty.

-midnight: theft — without consent. Two front stage passes were reported stolen out of a camper at the Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-11:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Spencer D. Festi, 28, of Sugarcreek, was arrested for disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a report of a fight in the crowd at the Country Concert. Upon arriving at the fight, the responding deputy allegedly pulled Festi off of a male he was allegedly hitting in the face and head. Festi told deputies he was involved because he was helping out a friend who was in a fight. The report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Festi had a very strong odor of alcohol coming from him and was slurring his speech. The man Festi allegedly was punching did not want to press assault charges.

-2:31 a.m.: assault. Kent G. Papczun Jr., 36, of Kent, a warrant was issued for assault after deputies responded to a report of an alleged assault on Papczun’s female friend after the two left the Country Concert. Papczun left the scene before deputies arrived and a temporary warrant was issued for his arrest.

FRIDAY

-3:50 p.m.: investigate complaint — scam. Deputies responded to 6655 Short Road, Fort Loramie, after being advised the resident was trying to sell a plow online and suspected a potential buy was trying to scam him. The plow was listed online for $100, but an interested person sent a check in the amount for $1,25o. The buyer told the seller he sent the extra money for a male for payment for picking up and transporting the plow. The report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the seller thought that seemed suspicious and checked with the bank, Tru Partner Credit Union, that authorized the check. The credit union told the seller the check was fraudulent.

THURSDAY

-10:26 p.m.: assault. Jace Alan Chamberlin, 19, 1240 E. Hoewisher Road, Sidney, was arrested for assault after allegedly hitting another man in the face after he was allegedly pushed to the ground from behind at the Country Concert.

-12:44 a.m.: underage consumption. Peter Donald Art, 19, 2955 Miami-Shelby Road, Russia, was issued a summons to appear in court after he was cited for allegedly consuming alcohol under the age of 21 at the Country Concert.

July 10

-2:24 a.m.: criminal damaging. The giant Leinenkugel Brewing Company vanity Adirondack chair located on the grounds of the Country Concert was damaged after two concert-goers had just gotten their picture taken on it.

The chair was broken, according to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, when one of the men, after hopping down, walked up to an arm of the chair and broke it by pushing it upward from the ground. The action split the arm section in half, long ways, the report said. The deputy who was observing the grounds from cameras made contact with another deputy on the ground and Country Concert staff to stop the men. When the men were located in the parking area, they took responsibility for the damage. They told deputies the arm on the chair had cracked when they were getting down, as they were using the arm as leverage since the chair was wet from the dew. After deputies made contact with the property owner, Hickory Hills staff declined to press charges.

Village log

MONDAY

-4:59 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police were dispatched to 205 Diamond Drive on the report peanut butter was smeared on the caller’s car and house.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on the Country Concert’s private property on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.

Conner Kristopher Stewart, 17, of Sidney, was parked in a designated parking spot waiting to proceed when the vehicle driven by Louann Marie Schroeder, 57, of Ottawa, had began to proceed forward and then rolled backward and struck Stewart’s vehicle.

• Michael P. Olivieri, 53, 1118 Port Jefferson Road, Sidney, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 10, at 2:37 p.m.

Olivieri was traveling northbound in the 6000 block of Jackson Road when, he told deputies, a southbound vehicle went left of center, causing him to go off the right side of the roadway and strike a utility pole.

The black 2016 Jeep Cherokee Olivieri was driving was towed from the scene by Lumpkin’s Towing.

• Christopher D. Johns, 40, 3409 Michigan St., Sidney, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 10, at 7:53 a.m.

Johns was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street and when he approached the intersection with Kuther Road, he failed to stop at the red light and struck the left side of the northbound vehicle Kuther Road in the intersection that was driven by Robert E. Smith, 73, 414 Woodward Way, Sidney. The collision caused Smith to be ejected from his vehicle as both vehicles spun away from each other.

Johns and Smith were both transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Johns’s blue 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Smith’s white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was towed away by Meyer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

–8:08 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Medics and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

–1:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Medics and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

–1:27 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Medics and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 800 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

–10:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

–4:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 20700 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-4:19 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report a male was trapped under a tractor.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

