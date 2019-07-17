Police log

TUESDAY

-9:52 p.m.: warrant. George Furman II, 46, 484 Heatherway Court, was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant.

-9:44 p.m.: theft. A green and black, 20-inch, sport bike, valued at $30, and a white, green and purple mountain bike, valued at $30, were reported stolen at 415 Sixth Ave.

-6:15 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $4,200 at 419 E. Ruth St.

-1:34 a.m.: possession of drugs. A police investigation is on-going after suspected drugs were found in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

March 30

-5:58 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a grey, 2004, four-door Ford Taurus, valued at $3,000, at 230 Jefferson St. The vehicle was later recovered on Interstate 75 at mile marker 90.

Crashes

Nicolas H. Grieve, 71, 1366 Brown Road, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:24 p.m.

Grieve was attempting to make a left turn from Front Street onto Wapakoneta Avenue and he not did see and collided with the northbound vehicle that had just pulled from a driveway on the south side of Wapakoneta Avenue, causing damage.

The other vehicle was driven by Brandi N. Valentine, 33, 131 Pinehurst St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:55 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:11 a.m. to 1:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-1:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:04 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

