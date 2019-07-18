Police log

THURSDAY

-3:56 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window at 229 Franklin Ave. was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $75.

-1:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. A warrant was issued after police received a report a windshield, a car hood and four doors on a grey 2006 Honda Accord were damaged at 752 Countryside St. The total cost of the damage is set at $300.

-1:15 a.m.: assault. Michael M. Huckleby, 32, 551 Culvert St., was arrested for assault.

WEDNESDAY

-4:07 p.m.: warrant. Sherri L. Redinbo, 48, 627 Second St., was served a summons to appear in court.

-8:38 a.m.: warrant. Jennifer Brooke Hallam, 29, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:25 a.m.: theft. A fishing rod, a tackle box, a camping chair, a set of car keys and several CDs were reported stolen from a black 2012 Honda while parked 140 Northwood Drive, Apt. 121.

TUESDAY

-2:50 p.m.: theft. The theft of a metal tool box, five bikes, valued at $100, and four camping chairs, valued at $40, were reported at stolen at 134 Pike St.

July 3

-5:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door was reported damaged at 219 1/2 E. Court St.

Crashes

Bernard W. O’Reilly, 32, no address listed, was cited for driving upon the right side of the road after a police investigation into a two-vehicle, hit-skip crash that occurred on May 16 at 12:05 a.m.

O’Reilly was making a right turn onto Folkerth Road from state Route 47 when he struck the left front corner of a stopped vehicle in the turn lane at the red light on Folkerth Road at state Route 47. O’Reilly, driving an Elsner Painting white pickup truck, then left the scene.

The other vehicle was driven by Kara Ferguson, 29, 321 E. South St.

O’Reilly was not located the night of the crash. Witnesses described for police the truck that left the scene and noted the vehicle had been at Speedway on Michigan Street prior to the crash. After reviewing Speedway video footage and contacting the owner of Elsner Painting, O’Reilly was identified. The business’s pickup truck did not appear to have damage to the front bumper as police expected, but it may have been offset, the crash report said. O’Reilly did not have permission to be driving the vehicle.

Police later cited O’Reilly for the crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:53 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

–1:22 to 4:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-12:21 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to provide assistance.

WEDNESDAY

-5:13 to 9:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

