Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1980 Hardin Wapakoneta Road on the report of threats over the phone.

-12:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 7337 Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township on the report of possible credit card fraud.

-8:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-6:02 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 432 E. Wall St. in Salem Township on the report of damage to a vehicle.

-1:54 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Culvert Street at South Highland Avenue in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:07 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at the American Red Cross on West Water Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:05 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to 3255 Schlater Road in McLean Township on the report of a stolen mailbox.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-4:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-4:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Jackson Center Fire responded to Plastipak on State Route 65 in Jackson Township on a fire alarm.

WEDNESDAY

-9:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13000 block of Lochard Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

