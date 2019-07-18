Man is arrested for robbery

SIDNEY — A man is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail and charged with robbery for allegedly stealing a vehicle involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to Sidney Police reports, Devin Shayne Napier, 26, at large, was arrested and charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, for allegedly stealing a 2001 maroon Buick Regal on Wednesday at 6:51 p.m.

The crash report indicates Jason Saylor, 35, 502 Franklin Ave., was in the driver seat while the car was parked and facing the north, in front of 634 S. Miami Avenue, at Clay Street. Napier was allegedly in the process of stealing the vehicle while sitting in the passenger seat when the vehicle rear-ended a parked vehicle in front of the Buick, that is owned by Letitia N. Garrett, 636 S. Miami Ave. The Buick then turned left onto Clay Street and struck the front, left corner of two parked cars on Clay Street that were facing the east. The parked vehicles hit on Clay Street are owned by Austin Nicodemus, 3225 Leatherwood Creek, and Bethany Kantzer, 451 W. Parkwood St.

Saylor was allegedly pushed out of the Buick after the collisions, while moving, the report said. Napier then left the scene in the Buick.

The stolen vehicle was later found at 539 S. Ohio Ave. after Napier was taken into custody.

Napier is being held on a $50,091 cash only bond.

