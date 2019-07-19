Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:59 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down at 3773 River Road in Orange Township.

THURSDAY

-8:59 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Sidney Fire’s Station No. 2 on South Vandemark Road.

-6:47 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to 8610 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report someone shot himself in the foot.

-6:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report someone backed into a camper at 107 Park St. in Loramie Township.

-5:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1609 S. Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report of a scam.

-3:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 2000 block of Cisco Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:34 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to West State Street at West Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of damage to concrete

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:48 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Houston Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 5500 Houston Road in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-5:34 to 5:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to two calls in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-4:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township.

-3:26 p.m.: crash with injuries. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and Deputies responded to Rangeline Road at Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

