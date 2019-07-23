Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:34 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 16965 Mason Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

-7:36 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Woodhaven Drive in Orange Township on the report of a crash.

-7:24 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Stop 99 Truck Stop on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of equipment.

MONDAY

-6:38 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 2470 Riverside Drive in Salem Township on the report the house had been broken into.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of the theft of rent money.

Village log

MONDAY

-4:24 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to 115 Roth St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:13 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and Deputies responded to the 100 block of Voisard Street in Loramie Township.

-6:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Composed by Sheryl Roadcap.

Composed by Sheryl Roadcap.