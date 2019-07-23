Police log

MONDAY

-4:23 p.m.: theft. A brown leather wallet, valued at $20, containing $80 in cash, a Fifth Third Bank card and a GM card was reported stolen at 201 S. Ohio Ave.

-8:12 am.: warrant. Brandon P. Hughes, 22, 747 Chestnut Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Crashes

Roger D. Wilcox was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:17 a.m.

Wilcox was backing up on Kenwood Drive when he the rear of a legally parked vehicle on the west side of Kenwood Drive.

The other vehicle is owned by Donna L. Link, 316 Buckeye Ave.

• Ethan A. Young, 21, 129 Village Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:35 p.m.

Young was traveling southbound Wapakoneta Avenue when he struck the rear of vehicle in front of him that was about to turn west onto Pinehurst Drive.

The other vehicle was driven by Desia R. Jaykumar, 69, of West Chester.

• William B. Johnson, 72, 432 Miami Ave., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:35 a.m.

Johnson was backing from a parking spot on South Main Avenue when he backed into a vehicle stopped in traffic in the 200 block of South Main Avenue, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

The other vehicle was driven by Janet M. Maier, 53, 605 S. Main St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:47 a.m.: crash. Crew responded to an automobile crash.

-3:41 to 6:29 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:32 p.m.: fair. Firefighters responded to standby at the fair.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

