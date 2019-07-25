Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:34 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2166 State Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a past theft.

-2:38 a.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Stangel Road in Washington Township on the report lines were down.

-1:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of a vehicle.

-1:03 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 405 E. North Street in Salem Township on the report of children were knocking on the door.

WEDNESDAY

-8:04 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to 1260 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report of a motorbike crash.

-6:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-5:23 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report of a minor crash.

-4:38 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies took a harassment report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-3:27 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 6627 Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report of vandalism to a mailbox.

Fire rescue

THURSDAY

-6:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:17 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 300 block of East Main Street.

-11:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11700 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:24 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-4:31 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire responded to Darke County on the report of a structure fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.