Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:47 p.m.: criminal trespass. A criminal trespassing was reported after someone known attempted to walk into 843 E. Court St.

-9:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. A silver 2012 Ford Focus was reported damaged at 1294 Wapakoneta Ave. The damage is set at $500.

-4:50 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door on an old train depot was reported damaged at 900 Chestnut Ave. The damage is set at $100.

-1:23 p.m.: warrant. Reynold Low, 31, 612 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a Putnam County warrant.

-8:10 a.m.: contempt. Cheikhou Sao, 26, 1256 Turner Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-1:21 a.m.: arson. Police are investigating an arson after a black 1999 Ford Mustang was burned at 333 1/2 Enterprise Ave. The vehicle’s damage is valued at $1,500.

TUESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: contempt. Rebecca Napper, 29, 519 Heather Way, was arrested on a warrant.

-3 p.m.: dogs running at large. Lynn M. Whited, 66, 232 Sophia Ave., was arrested for dogs and other animals running at large.

-1:46 p.m.: burglary. The theft of a 32-inch RCA TV and a 43-inch TV was reported stolen after someone entered the home of 118 1/2 N. Main Ave.

MONDAY

-8:53 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 2133 Victoria Court.

July 14

-5:14 p.m.: endangering children. Tyler Hoaglin, 25, 324 Doering St., was arrested for endangering children.

Crashes

Sherri Wildermuth, 60, 505 E. Hoewisher Road, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m.

Wildermuth was traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue at East Lyndhurst Avenue when she told police she rubbed her eyes and struck a DP&L pole.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:32 a.m.: fair detail. Medics were on standby at the Shelby County Fair.

-7:25 a.m. to 2:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:19 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:05 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:13 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-2:27 a.m. to 6:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-1:19 a.m.: car fire. Crews responded to a car fire.

TUESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-3:32 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash into a pole.

-9:55 a.m. to 7:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

