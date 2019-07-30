Police log

MONDAY

-8:04 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black Nirve bike, valued at $800, was reported stolen at 222 S. Walnut Ave.

-4:09 p.m.: probation violation. Shelby Powell, 22, 418 Elm St., was arrested on a probation violation.

-12:43 p.m.: probation violation. Travis Nathaniel Trautzsch, 28, 3800 Canal St., Apt. 1, was arrested on a probation violation.

-11:24 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mark A. White Jr., 25, 611 S. Knoop Johnston Road, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:01 a.m.: theft. Police received a report someone entered a silver 2014 Chevrolet and stole a Western Union money order, in the amount of $260, from the vehicle that was parked at 826 St. Marys Road.

-9:28 a.m.: theft. The theft of a bag containing 15 doses of hydrocodone medication and miscellaneous contents was reported stolen from a brown 2012 GMC Acadia while parked at 757 Park St.

SUNDAY

-10:23 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating a telephone harassment reported at 406 S. Main Ave.

-9:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Michael R. Eichelberger, 56, 506 Johnston Drive, was arrested for disorderly conduct-offensive gesture or noise and resisting arrest- resist or interfere.

-7:34 p.m.: theft. A Boost Mobile Motorola E5 cellphone, valued at $129, was reported stolen at 1102 Apple Blossom Lane.

-3:45 p.m.: public indecency. Ida Foster, 55, 421 N. Ohio Ave., was issued a summons for public indecency-exposure.

-6:35 a.m.: theft. A car battery, valued at $100, out of a 2002 Oldsmobile was reported stolen while parked in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-2:32 a.m.: driving under the influence. Matthew J. K. Hughes-Ostrander, 28, 1221 Park St., was arrested for OVI.

-12:11 a.m.: theft — without consent. Ryan Robert Lewis, 39, of Fostoria, was arrested for theft — without consent after a business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a motorized shopping scooter and several hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the store.

SATURDAY

-4:48 p.m.: warrant. Brandon Mitchell Perry, 24, of Piqua, was arrested for the possession of drugs and criminal tools and on a Miami County warrant.

FRIDAY

-8:04 p.m.: falsification. Tammy J. Foreman, 40, 604 Chestnut Ave., was arrested for falsification after police investigated a report about a hit-skip crash.

-8:03 p.m.: theft. The theft of a debit card was reported to police.

-7:07 p.m.: warrant. Tony L. Nelson, 43, 721 Johnston Drive, was issued a summons to appear in court.

-5:26 p.m.: criminal trespass. A criminal trespassing was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:46 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jessie D. Hatfield, 46, 650 S. Highland Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:51 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Nicolas S. Morris, 26, of New Carlisle, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-11:37 a.m.: possession of drugs. Michael W. Kennedy, 40, and Edward Steven Royce Ramirez, 34, both of Bryan, were both arrested fro possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-7:58 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window at 408 Oak Ave. was reported damaged. The damage is set at $200.

THURSDAY

-10:16 a.m.: theft. A solar-powered yard lamp was reported stolen at 301 S. Wilkinson Ave.

2-2:21 p.m.: forgery. Someone known was reported for attempting to cash a forged check at 117 W. Russell Road.

-12:47 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a Cricket cellphone, valued at $50, and a Cannks stun gun, valued at $24, were reported stolen at 217 W. North St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:56 to 9:50 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-3:29 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters responded to provide aid to Fort Loramie Fire.

-5:41 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls; one was for mutual aid to Port Jefferson.

SUNDAY

-9:15 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-2:32 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-6:27 p.m.: stove fire. Crews responded to a stove fire.

-1:59 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:41 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-12:06 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-10:29 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-10:03 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm caused from bad smoke detector batteries.

-8:08 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-7:38 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls. One call was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

