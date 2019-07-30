Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:01 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at the Michigan Street at North Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-6:14 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 2151 S. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of damage to a truck.

-4:43 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 10446 Seminole Trail in Washington Township on the report a neighbor’s fire sent ashes onto the caller’s vehicle.

-3:01 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the unit block of Hardin Road in Washington Township on the report a tree was down across the roadway.

SUNDAY

-11:49 a.m.: K9 search. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 86 on Interstate 75 south after OSP requested a K9 to search a vehicle.

-9:14 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-5:19 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a white car traveling east in the 9000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township struck a speed limit sign and then continued on.

SATURDAY

-10:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of a threat at 16651 Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township.

-8:19 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 15004 Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township on the report someone was in the caller’s attic.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna and Botkins Police responded to Meyer’s Tavern on North Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a man in the bar seemed like he was on drugs.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:57 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2200 block of Versailles Russia Road in Loramie Township.

-6:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8600 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-5:16 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3700 block of state Route 66A in Loramie Township.

–5:03 p.m.: medical. Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-4:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-3:23 p.m.: fire. Anna, Fort Loramie, Van Buren Township, Sidney and Minster Fire Departments, Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to 10498 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report tires against a building caught fire and then caught the building on fire.

SUNDAY

-7:31 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-12:33 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 800 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-9:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads and Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2800 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:16 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and Deputies responded to the 200 block of Roth Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a man crash his bike.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

