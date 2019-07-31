Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:56 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window, valued at $200, was reported damaged at 230 Franklin Ave.

-4:17 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report someone known damaged the front fender on the passenger’s side of a black 2011 Kia Soul while it was parked at 215 E. Dallas St.

-1:17 a.m.: probation violation. Kelsey L. J. Robinson, 23, of Huber Heights, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:53 p.m.: possession of drugs. Justin J.S. Ramon, 23, of Piqua, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-7:47 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Howard G. Slagle, 60, 1133 Hamilton Court, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Joshua David McBride, 32, of Piqua, was operating a Spectrum truck at the traffic light facing the south on Vandemark Road attempting to turn left onto state Route 47. McBride told police he entered the intersection on a yellow light and that northbound traffic had begun to stop, and as he turned was struck by a northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road.

The northbound vehicle was driven by Joan K. Lichenberg, 49, 11388 Fair Road.

Lichenberg told police when she entered the intersection on a yellow light, McBride turned in front of her, causing the crash.

A witness traveling east on state Route 47 told police he was unable to see the color of the light for McBride or Lichenberg but that his eastbound traffic light turned green when Lichenberg struck McBride as he was turning onto state Route 47.

Police were unable to determine fault so no citation was issued.

• Ariana Gross, 16, of Jackson Center, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:55 p.m.

Gross was traveling eastbound on North Street at North Ohio Avenue when she struck the southbound vehicle in the right lane on North Ohio Avenue that was driven by Arnold C. Alvarez, 41, 320 Ironwood Drive.

• Joanne C. Chappie, 58, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:27 p.m.

Chappie was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road when she told police her phone rang and it scared her, causing her vehicle to collide into the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Rita M. Prenger-Pederson, 57, of Maria Stein.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:44 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-2:15 a.m. to 12:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-11:24 p.m.: trash fire. Firefighters responded to a trash fire.

-1:43 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-10:20 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

