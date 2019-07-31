Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-3:53 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a suspicious person report at Apache Drive at Cherokee Drive in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-8:27 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-4:35 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Dawson Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-2:07 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle at a garage at 205 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-1:48 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report cars were egged at 700 Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-11:45 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report a mailbox and its pole were destroyed the previous night at 4559 Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

-11:29 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 700 Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of a banner.

FRIDAY

-7:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4628 Vermont Drive in Washington Township on the report of the theft of money.

-6:22 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1240 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a scam call.

-4:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report Hussey’s Restaurant’s sign on Broad Street in Salem Township was stolen.

-3:30 p.m.: assist. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to assist children services in the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:54 p.m.: harassment. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 201 Shelby Street in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:47 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department conducted a fire investigation at Seminole Trail at Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

–2:41 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

-11:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-8:17 a.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the report of a crash on Schmitmeyer Baker Road in the 21,000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-3:54 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a large fire near the gas station.

Composed by Sheryl Roadcap.

