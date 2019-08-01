Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-1:28 p.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration in Columbus.
-10:41 a.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration at the Salvation Army on Buckeye Avenue in Clinton Township.
-3:41 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police in the 100 block of Northwood Drive in Clinton Township.
WEDNESDAY
-9:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies took a report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road that someone’s money was taken when they were sold a broken TV.
-9:07 to 9:17 p.m.: K9 person tracking. Deputies conducted a K9 person tracking in the 13,000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township to try to locate a driver involved in a Miami County crash.
-5:48 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 11701 State Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report the west window was broken out of the house.
-3:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 12137 Thurman Road in McLean Township on the report a wallet was stolen out of a car.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-12:35 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1800 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.
-12:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of Commerce Drive.
-11:16 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.
WEDNESDAY
-9:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.