Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:28 p.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration in Columbus.

-10:41 a.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration at the Salvation Army on Buckeye Avenue in Clinton Township.

-3:41 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police in the 100 block of Northwood Drive in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies took a report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road that someone’s money was taken when they were sold a broken TV.

-9:07 to 9:17 p.m.: K9 person tracking. Deputies conducted a K9 person tracking in the 13,000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township to try to locate a driver involved in a Miami County crash.

-5:48 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 11701 State Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report the west window was broken out of the house.

-3:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 12137 Thurman Road in McLean Township on the report a wallet was stolen out of a car.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:35 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1800 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

-12:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of Commerce Drive.

-11:16 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.