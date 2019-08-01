Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:24 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a 20-inch, blue DK bike, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 502 Second Ave.

-7:27 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Richard V. Hensley, 42, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct and possessing drug paraphernalia.

-10:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. Seven bike tires on multiple bikes were reported damaged at 319 Franklin Ave. The damage is set at $50.

TUESDAY

-2:06 p.m.: theft — by deception. A theft of $500 was reported stolen at 545 Bon Air Drive after the victim claims she did not receive an item she bought off of a social media site.

MONDAY

-2:20 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old female was arrested for being unruly.

-12:37 p.m.: burglary. The theft of a Dell computer was reported stolen at 2639 Terry Hawk Drive.

July 14

Crashes

Jarrett Cromes, 21, 434 Lunar St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:32 p.m.

Cromes was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle stopped in front of him that was driven by Logan Scott Maurer, 21, of Springfield. The collision caused Maurer’s vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front that was driven by Zachary D. Conrad, 32, of Urbana.

• No one was present or has been cited after police found an un-secured and unoccupied orange 2008 Dodge Caliber that was wrecked into a utility pole in the 100 block of West South Street on Monday at 5:08 a.m.

During an investigation of the vehicle, owned by Billie J. Haney, 817 Fair Road, police found blood located on the steering wheel, gear shifter and interior and exterior door handles. At the time when police responded to the report of the car crash, Haney was unable to be contacted by police, the crash report said.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Wreckers Towing.

According to Sidney Police the vehicle was reported stolen after it was located. The incident is still under investigation.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:15 to 10:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; one call was cancelled en route.

WEDNESDAY

-2:02 to 9:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:44 p.m.: hazmat inspection. Firefighters conducted an hazmat inspection after receiving a report hazardous material was being dumped. The investigation found nothing illegal was taking place.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

