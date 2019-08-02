Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:49 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3642 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a tree trimmer scam.

THURSDAY

-7:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report someone backed into a car at 111 Voisard St. in Loramie Township.

-6:41 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 18100 Botkins Road in Jackson Township on a report of harassment via text messages.

-5:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11,000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-5:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 15036 Shroyer Road in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:13 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12028 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5300 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-5:40 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

