Police log

MONDAY

-6:50 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Gregory A. Harriger, 41, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct-fighting or threatening.

SUNDAY

-10:34 p.m.: theft. The theft of $145 was reported stolen at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-6:38 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Laura M. Wildenhaus, 50, 567 Bon Air Drive, was issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension.

-12:38 p.m.: contempt. Milford Browning, 36, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-2:21 a.m.: theft. Wesley Michael Brown, 23, of Kenton, was arrested for theft.

SATURDAY

-9:06 p.m.: burglary. Police received a report of a possible break-in at 86 Brooklyn Ave.

-8:23 p.m.: contempt. Stephen M. Hogan, 35, of Lima, was arrested on an outstanding Logan County warrant.

-2:59 p.m.: theft. Police received a report $600, was stolen off a debit card at 518 Sycamore Ave.

FRIDAY

-7:31 p.m.: possession of drugs-heroin. Stephan La’Quan Turner Sr., 28, of Dayton, was arrested for possessing criminal tools and drugs-heroin.

-6:24 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report the passenger’s front door on a silver 2018 Ford was damaged at 811 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. 1. The damage to the vehicle is set at $2,500.

-5:24 p.m.: warrant. Joey Rickey Hiestand, 26, 501 1/2 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3:34 a.m.: warrant. Jajuan Earl Jones, 32, 803 Broadway Ave., was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-3:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Howard G. Slagle, 60, 1133 Hamilton Court, was arrested for disorderly conduct-offensive gesture or noise.

-3:44 p.m.: theft-without consent. Police are investigating a report of a theft at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-3:28 a.m.: physical control of a vehicle. Thomas Davidson, 69, 722 Michigan St., was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

THURSDAY

-8:38 p.m.: theft. The theft of two dinner meals was reported at China Garden Restaurant on Michigan Street.

-7:19 p.m.: theft. The theft of $30 and a vape box was reported at Tawawa Park on Tawawa Drive.

-1:24 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at US Bank on North Vandemark Road.

-8:56 p.m.: criminal damaging. Tina Rae McElroy, 36, 836 St. Marys Ave., Apt F, was served a summons to appear in court for a criminal damaging incident.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:18 p.m.

Glenn Tuttle Jr., 48, of St. Marys, was traveling northbound on the Interstate 75 exit ramp at mile marker 90 when he struck a guardrail on the front, right side of his vehicle. Tuttle then continued through the traffic light at Fair Road until he came to a stop facing the south across Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:07 to 9:34 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls. One call was for mutual aid to Port Jefferson.

SUNDAY

-8:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-1:27 p.m.: leak. Crews responded to the report of fluids on the roadway.

-9:22 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-1:20 a.m. to 7:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls. One call was accidental.

SATURDAY

-8:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:48 to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-12:32 to 3:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-11:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

