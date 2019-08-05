Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:13 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to West Main Street at Pasco Montra Road to assist another unit.

-12:15 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2666 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a possible identity theft.

-10:36 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-11:37 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 363 in McLean Township on the report a blue pickup went through yards in the area.

-10:18 p.m.: open burn. Deputies were dispatched to 10000 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report a neighbor’s fire was too large.

-8:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 21945 Middleton Hume Road in Green Township on the report area residents were driving in the caller’s field and were shooting rifles. Deputies responded and advised the caller’s neighbors they did not have permission to be shooting at the targets located in the caller’s field and that they were to stay out of the field.

SATURDAY

-12:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-12:28 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

FRIDAY

-11:30 p.m.: theft-without consent. A Relay for Life gift basket was reported stolen at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Fair Road during the fundraiser rally. A rally board member told deputies he believed the stolen basket to be raffled off was stolen earlier around 9 p.m. when the lights were lowered to pay respect for those suffering with cancer. The Wizard of Oz themed basket, valued at $360, contained a Wizard of Oz blanket, DVD, coffee mug, coloring books, drinking mug, first edition Wizard of Oz book and a stuffed dog.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:37 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to 9315 Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

Crashes

Ryan K. Burch, 42, 402 Linden St., Jackson Center, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:50 p.m.

Burch was traveling eastbound a in a funeral procession when he was unable to stop, and swerved and hit the left rear of the vehicle ahead of him that had started to slow down.

The other vehicle was driven by Doug O. Lewis, 59, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-11:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-8:03 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Township Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Medics and Fire and Deputies responded to the 10300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-6:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17100 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-7:17 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11900 block of Clay Street in Salem Township.

-4:36 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-9:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-4:22 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads and Deputies responded to 3300 Loramie Washington Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

