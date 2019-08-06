Sidney man charged in death of 3-month-old infant

SIDNEY — An arrest has been made in the death of a 3-month-old infant.

According to the Sidney Police Department, Ian M. Timmons, 21, of Sidney, has been charged with one count of endangering children, a felony of the third degree, in the death of Daphney M. Jackson. Other charges are being reviewed by the Shelby County Prosecutor. The investigation is ongoing.

Capt. Jerry Tangman reported that on Saturday, Aug. 3 2019, at approximately 12:57 p.m., Sidney units were dispatched to 530 S. Main Ave., in regards to an infant not breathing. Upon arrival of first responders it was discovered that Daphney was unresponsive and not breathing. CPR had been started by citizens who were in the area of the 530 S. Main Ave. residence.

The infant was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Medics. After arrival to Wilson Health and medical treatment the infant lost her life.

Investigators from the Sidney Police Department and the Shelby County Coroner’s office responded to investigate the infant’s death. Part of that investigation included an autopsy of the infant. Investigators learned the child’s death was result of a fractured skull. As a result of the investigation detectives learned that the injury occurred at the infant’s residence located at 307 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Timmons, who lives at the 307 N. Miami Ave. residence, was arrested for causing Daphney’s death. He was charged and placed in the Shelby County Jail late Monday afternoon.

The infant was the daughter of Nathaniel Jackson, of Piqua, and Taylor Mercedes Olding, of Sidney. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Sidney.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).