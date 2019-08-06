Police log

MONDAY

-11:04 p.m.: theft. A juvenile was arrested for the theft of Next bike, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 726 W. North Ave. The bike was later recovered.

-5:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two Mastercraft tires were reported damaged at 1045 Buckeye Ave. The damage is set at $410.

-5:15 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Samsung Galaxy J7 cellphone, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 320 N. Miami Ave.

-3:38 p.m.: theft — without consent. Anastasia Marie Bell, 25, 1321 Dartmouth St., was arrested for theft — without consent after six DVDs, valued at $100, were reported stolen.

-1:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. Danielle Stephens, 22, 719 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C, was arrested for criminal damaging.

SUNDAY

-9:24 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires, valued at $200, and body damage, valued at $200, were reported damaged on a 2010 Chevrolet truck while parked at 523 N. Miami Ave.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

