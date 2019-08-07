Police log

TUESDAY

-10:54 p.m.: making false claims. Gary A. Murray, 31, 128 1/2 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for making false claims.

MONDAY

-2:16 p.m.: theft. Robert Joseph Parker, 32, 2325 Collins Drive, Apt. H, was arrested for theft after Menards on Lester Avenue reported the theft of 11 miscellaneous items, valued at $94.47.

SUNDAY

-2:44 p.m.: theft. A package of Gambler tobacco, valued at $13, was reported stolen at Cr Butt’s Discount Tobacco on North Vandemark Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:50 to 6:31 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-11 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-9:49 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a structure fire.

-3:43 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

-12:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-11:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm at Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-9:03 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false smoke alarm at the Jackson Towers East North Street.

-1:23 to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

