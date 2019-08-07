Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to River Road at South Vandemark Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.

-2:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched 116511 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a harassment.

TUESDAY

-10:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-7:24 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 120 E. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of damage to the mailbox.

-5:46 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11277 Fair Road 25A in Washington Township on the report of a two stolen bicycles.

-4:12 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage & Drive-Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of the theft of a dark brown 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

-3:54 p.m.: K9 demonstration. A K9 demonstration was conducted at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Crashes

Eric Iglehart, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested for OVI and cited with failure to control after he crashed the semitrailer he was operating on Interstate 75 Tuesday at 8:55 p.m. The single-vehicle crash closed the I-75 southbound lanes for almost three and half hours.

According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Iglehart was traveling southbound on I-75 at mile marker 106 when he went off the roadway to the right, then came back onto the roadway and lost control before flipping the vehicle onto its side in the southbound lanes. His truck was hauling produce.

Iglehart was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health. Botkins Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The semitrailer was towed from the scene by Mayse’s Towing.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:40 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to 215 West St. in Jackson Township on the report of fraud on a bank account.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:37 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Louie Street in McLean Township.

-12:05 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-7:40 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Lockington Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 1795 S. Kuther Road in Washington Township.

-2:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-6:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

