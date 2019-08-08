Maplewood Fire treasurer, president indicted for theft

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood Fire Department’s treasurer and president have been indicted by the Shelby County Grand Jury on charges of theft after fraudulent activity was discovered with the department’s bank accounts.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Maplewood Fire Department, in Shelby County, about fraudulent activity they had found on the department’s bank accounts.

During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found that Jason Lemly, age 36, treasurer, and Jessica Lemly, age 27, president, of the business side of the Maplewood Fire Department, had embezzled funds for their personal gain.

Further investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Maplewood Fire Department, revealed a total of $185,408.69 was allegedly embezzled from the department by the Lemlys. It was also determined Jason Lemly allegedly forged the signature of a member of the fire department on multiple checks, with proceeds of those checks going to the Lemlys. The time frame of the thefts and forgeries were from April 2016 through June 2019.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Jason Lemly on one count of theft, a felony of the third-degree, and 26 counts of forgery, all felonies of the fifth-degree. Jessica Lemly was indicted on one count of theft, a felony of the third-degree.

Both subjects were served summons to appear in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 15, 2019.