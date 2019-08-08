Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8 p.m.: criminal damaging. Joseph Loren Pike, 18, 826 Spruce Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging.

-7:31 p.m.: theft. The theft of two JBL extreme speakers, valued at $300, was reported stolen at the Sprint Store on Michigan Street.

-4:14 p.m.: criminal trespass. A female was reported to have trespassing at 812 Park Ave., Apt. A.

-3:15 p.m.: vandalism — occupied structure. Damage to a sewer drain was reported at 1105 Hilltop Ave. The damage is set at $7,690.

-12:39 p.m.: possession of drugs. Ryan M. Nagel, 32, 513 S. West Ave., and Richard A. Thompson, 47, 320 Franklin Ave., were arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools. Brandy Fogt, 33, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:17 a.m.: criminal mischief. A blue 2014 Chrysler and the residence of 1148 Evergreen Drive were reported damaged when eggs were thrown at them. The total amount of the damage is set at $200.

TUESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 232 Doering St.

MONDAY

-3:27 p.m.: theft. A bag of groceries, valued at $50, was reported stolen at 221 Pike St.

Crashes

Merle R. Bower, 63, 150 Northwood St., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:38 p.m.

Bower was pulling out of the private drive at 950 Wapakoneta Ave. to traveling onto Kossuth Street when he failed to see and struck the passenger’s side of the southbound vehicle on Kossuth Street that was driven by Ashley M. Williams, 22, 209 Jefferson St.

• Kylee Hicks, 18, 120 E. Clay St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:08 a.m.

Hicks was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Amber a Wilt, 31, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:09 to 10:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls; one call was cancelled en route.

WEDNESDAY

-11:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to an electrical wiring issue.

-3:59 to 4:49 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two false fire alarms.

-12:40 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation. Nothing was found.

-8:30 a.m. to 5:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.