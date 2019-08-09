Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:25 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

THURSDAY

-9:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-7:05 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the 9000 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:14 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the 3000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-5:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies conducted a golf cart inspection at 533 Miller Road in Loramie Township.

-4:26 p.m.: found property. Deputies responded to a report a handgun was found in the river at 3535 River Road in Orange Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-4:06 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police and Deputies were dispatched to 300 Clay Street in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13200 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-11:58 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:52 a.m.: fire. Russia, Houston and Versailles Fire Departments responded to 135 E. Main St. in Loramie Township on the report of a garage fire.

THURSDAY

-7:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11500 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

-12:52 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to 9733 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a lot of black smoke was in the area.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

