Police log

FRIDAY

-1:48 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Matthew Stansell, 33, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct — intoxicated annoy or alarm.

THURSDAY

-7:11 p.m.: misuse of credit card — by deception. The misuse of a credit card was reported at 917 Fair Road.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. A Montgomery Ward 10-speed bicycle, valued at $300, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-2:26 p.m.: warrant. Michelle R. DuBose, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant and for obstructing official business.

-10:19 a.m.: criminal damaging. The two rear tires on a taupe 2002 Cadillac were reported damaged while parked on Doorley Road. The damage is set at $200.

Crashes

Randall S. McGinnis, 37, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 13, was cited with riding on sidewalks in business after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:56 p.m.

McGinnis was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road at Michigan Street when he continued to ride his bicycle through the crosswalk as a northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road began to turn right onto Michigan Street and stuck McGinnis, causing him to fall off of his bike.

The other vehicle was driven by Tyler S. Burch, 29, 311 W. Parkwood St.

McGinnis was transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health.

• Jack Wilkinson, 55, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:11 p.m.

Wilkinson was traveling westbound in front of Walgreens on Michigan Street when he was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Sherry Weidner, 54, 5115 Wright Puthoff Road. The collision caused Weidner’s vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Donald R. Fiegel, 55, of New Knoxville.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:07 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two reports that power poles on fire at Shelby Street and Gleason Street.

-6:03 to 6:39 p.m.: lines down. Crews responded to three reports power lines were down.

-2:36 to 10:26 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to three false fire alarms.

-2:12 to 3:56 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-1:37 to 3:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

