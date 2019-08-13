Police log

TUESDAY

-1:45 a.m.: driving under the influence. Lance A. Pazzaglia, 56, of Sturgis, Kentucky, was arrested for OVI.

MONDAY

-11:02 p.m.: theft— without consent. Police received a report an Android RCA 10.1 Viking Pro tablet, valued at $120, was stolen at 316 E. Court St.

-5:48 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 1465 E. Court St., Apt. E. A police investigation is ongoing.

-5:25 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jason Elson, 48, 1225 Garfield Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:18 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Bryan Herd, 52, 581 W. Hoewisher Road, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:11 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Felicity Berry, 38, 2431 Apache Drive, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:10 p.m.: theft. The theft of a 20-inch gold necklace, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen at The Pavilion on Fulton Street.

-11:05 a.m.: theft. The theft of a house title was reported stolen at 415 Fairview Ave.

SUNDAY

-5:18 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident from a traffic stop at North Pomeroy Avenue at West North Street.

Crashes

Loraine Richardson, 75, 819 Second Ave., was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:59 a.m.

Richardson was traveling southbound in the 200 block of East North Street when she struck the northbound vehicle that was exiting the north-south alley about to turn onto East North Street that was driven by Donald G. Elswick, 44, 824 Riverside Drive.

• Brandon A. Combs, 30, 553 Amelia Court, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:24 p.m.

Combs was attempting to turn left onto Michigan Street from the Kroger parking lot when he pulled out in front of and struck a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Ivy A. Welsh, 19, 843 W. Court St. Combs then left the area. Police were advised by witnesses the vehicle that left the scene went eastbound on Michigan Street. Combs was located in the Walgreens parking lot on Michigan Street and was cited for the crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.