Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:24 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down at County Road 25A at Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-11:39 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report drugs were found at a residence in the 13300 block of Wenger Road in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-11:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

SATURDAY

-12:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 2955 River Road in Orange Township on the report a female was trespassing on the property and would not leave.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:47 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to assist OSP at mile-marker 104 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-3:49 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to 312 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a car with a white lime on it.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:27 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11700 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-3:48 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Police and Fire and Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at Jackson Center Pro Hardware on East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-3:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5300 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-11:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13600 block of Ailes Road in Dinsmore Township.

-9:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-2:59 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at mile marker 86 on I-75 in Orange Township.

-2:37 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.