Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to River Road at South Vandemark Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.

-12:21 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 9147 Lockington Dam Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-2:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched 116511 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a harassment.

-3:33 a.m.: shooting. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 1800 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report someone had been shot in the arm.

TUESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at the 206 Emerald Court.

-12:08 p.m.: harassment. Anna Police was dispatched 206 Emerald Court on the report of a harassment.

TUESDAY

-3:58 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to 215 West St. in Jackson Township on the report of credit card fraud.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at South Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

-5:25 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

TUESDAY

-7:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 2500 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-6:43 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

A single male driver from Piqua ran off of Miami River Road just north of its intersection with Lockington Road around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The driver was taken away by Houston ambulance. The cause of the driver going off the road is being investigated. The Lockington fire department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN081519SingleCrash.jpg A single male driver from Piqua ran off of Miami River Road just north of its intersection with Lockington Road around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The driver was taken away by Houston ambulance. The cause of the driver going off the road is being investigated. The Lockington fire department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

