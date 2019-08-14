Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to River Road at South Vandemark Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.
-12:21 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 9147 Lockington Dam Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.
-2:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched 116511 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a harassment.
-3:33 a.m.: shooting. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 1800 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report someone had been shot in the arm.
TUESDAY
-9:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-2:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at the 206 Emerald Court.
-12:08 p.m.: harassment. Anna Police was dispatched 206 Emerald Court on the report of a harassment.
TUESDAY
-3:58 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to 215 West St. in Jackson Township on the report of credit card fraud.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-2:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at South Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.
-5:25 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report of a crash with injuries.
TUESDAY
-7:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 2500 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.
-6:43 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.